Garth Brooks Sees Mom Holding Sign Up at Concert, What it Says Brings Everyone to Tears

Gale Granrude-Gariepy will always remember September 1, 2017.

It is the day her six-year-old son Mason officially beat cancer after a year-long battle, and the day she got a big surprise from one of her favorite country singers - Garth Brooks.

A generous Canadian named Karyn Louise heard about Mason's condition on social media and gifted his family with two tickets to a Garth Brook's concert in Calgary, Canada.

"I'd like to treat you to a date night… I have two Garth Brooks tickets if you are a fan and can get away for a few hours on Friday night," Louise told the family.

Mason wasn't able to attend because of his weakened immune system, but his mom went and proudly represented her newly cancer-free son.

During the concert, Gale held up a big cardboard sign saying, "Today my son is cancer-free."

That was enough to catch Brook's attention.

The country singer stopped his entire concert and read her sign aloud. The entire crowd cheered with joy over the good news.

Brooks then gave Gale a gift to bring back to Mason - his very own guitar.

Gale later posted a picture of Mason holding the guitar and smiling from ear to ear on Brooks' Facebook page.

"Thank you so much for Mason's guitar you gave him September 1 in Calgary. He is very protective of it and can't wait to show his brothers and dad." she said in the post. "My heart was overflowing with happiness. It has been overwhelming the love and support that we have received from day one. Your kindness and the love I felt from the dome was the best way to end this chapter. "