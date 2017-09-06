'God Had a Plan' for Gospel Duo Singing at Flood Shelter

A Gospel duo who just wanted to offer Christian comfort to folks in a Houston shelter had no idea their songs of praise would comfort the entire world.

Unbeknownst to singers Victoria White and Marquist Taylor, someone videotaped them singing "Spirit Break Out," to the folks at a Houston emergency shelter. The video immediately went viral. The gospel duo was trying to bring a message of hope to the discouraged shelter dwellers who were forced from their homes by Hurricane Harvey's rising floodwaters.

They achieved their goal - and then some. People in the shelter rose to their feet, off the cots and air mattresses, and started singing along. The emotionally charged video was posted to Facebook where people across the globe benefited from the message of encouragement.

"I had no idea this was being recorded, but God had a plan!" White wrote on Facebook. "Not only did He want to love on those gathered in Lone Star Expo Center who suffered loss at the hands of Hurricane Harvey, but He wanted to love on people across the world who were dealing with their own personal storms! That's the kind of loving God we serve — the kind who is equally concerned for the masses and the individual!"

The video even caught the attention of producers at the "Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, who invited the pair on his show along with their Houston gospel choir to perform. The performance brought down the house as they sang their own version of "Lean on Me," during the show's opening.

The song was "dedicated to all the heroes in Houston, who did whatever they could to help," Fallon said.

Fallon also announced that his show is donating one million dollars to the flood relief fund set up by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. Fallon thanked Watt for his efforts and highlighted the positive response to the disaster of the storm.

"Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas,'' said Fallon at the show's open. "But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good." He continued, "We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers."

Meanwhile, Watt's fundraising drive for Harvey victims has raised more than $20 million and the football star and his team have already begun distributing much needed supplies to people in Houston and surrounding areas.