Handing Over the Last Generator – and Saving a Life

The managers of a Lowe's store in Orlando were ready to receive a last-minute shipment of 216 generators at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, and Pam Brekke was ready.

WFTV reports that Brekke drove almost 30 miles from her Sanford home to get in line, hoping to buy a generator for her father who will likely need it during Hurricane Irma to continue receiving oxygen.

So Brekke was devastated when workers unloaded the final unit onto a cart for the customer right in front of her in line.

WFTV anchor and reporter Nancy Alvarez explained on Facebook, "we watched her break down in tears when she realized she had just missed the last generator."

Brekke was then stunned when customer Ramon Santiago randomly approached her and gave her the generator he was about to buy. Santiago didn't know her reasons for needing the generator but could see that she was distraught.

"She need the generator," said Santiago, whose first language isn't English, "it's ok, no worry for them."

The two hugged while Santiago told Brekke "everything is OK. Everything is fine."

A tearful Brekke told WFTV "I'm very overwhelmed by that man," she said, "That gentleman was a great gentleman right there. God will bless that man."

The Lowe's managers at that store have no idea if they'll receive more generators since every store in the state is asking for more.

Alvarez was moved by the entire interaction telling her Facebook audience she was "writing this through tears and with a heart full of pride for my community."