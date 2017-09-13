Harvey Recovery Continues, Operation Blessing on the Ground in Texas

PORT ARTHUR, Texas – Cleanup and recovery efforts continue in southeast Texas as people there deal with the devastation left by Tropical Storm-turned-Hurricane Harvey.

CBN’s Operation Blessing is on the ground helping those affected.

This week teams with the non-profit have been in Beaumont, Rockport and Port Arthur, communities all ravaged by the storm.

“When the Operation Blessing caravan rolls in, there’s a sense of relief,” CBN’s John Jessup, who’s on assignment in the area, told Faith Nation.

Jessup shared the story of Jacob Read, a Harvey survivor who’s newly renovated home was destroyed.

Read said he had one thought when the storm surge swept inside.

“I got MS. Get my wife and baby out so they can live for me.”

Read and his family had to be rescued by canoe.

Since then, two Operation Blessing teams have been at his home, removing sheetrock, dry wall, and tearing out wood flooring.

“I’ve been in tears since I got the phone call letting me know that Operation Blessing was going to tear down the house for free,” said Read.

