Heartbreak and Devastation in Puerto Rico, What's Next for Hurricane Maria?

Hurricane Maria's death toll across the Caribbean has climbed to at least 27. At least six people are now known to have been killed in Puerto Rico, and officials believe that death toll will rise as they begin to assess the damage.

The eye of Maria is moving towards the Turks and Caicos islands as rains and dangerous waves begin to subside in Haiti and the Dominican Republican.

The Category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds near 125 m.p.h. but forecasters believe it will gradually weaken in the next two days and head out into the open Atlantic.

At the moment, Maria does not appear to pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.

Most of the deaths from Maria, at least 15 of them, came on the island of Dominica. Total devastation is apparent there with roads ripped apart and huge trees uprooted.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says it's a miracle that more didn't lose their lives. He has made an emotional plea for helicopter services to bring in supplies.

On the island of Puerto Rico, the devastation is severe, with Maria wiping out the U.S. territory's electrical grid.

Mike Hyland, senior vice president of engineering services for the American Public Power Association, a utility industry group that is sending repair crews into the Caribbean, has refused to speculate on when power might come back.

Recorrido por las instalaciones de la AEE Monacillo posterior al paso de #MariaPR #AEEHuracanes CC6 pic.twitter.com/bkDStZP6D0 — AEE (@AEEONLINE) September 21, 2017

Because of the territory's $73 billion debt crisis, the island's power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years.

The island's three million residents are preparing to go for weeks or even months without electricity.

Trabajo de rescate en Levittown, TB por parte del personal de BTC. CC6 #AEEyacomenzamos pic.twitter.com/7wtlXrKNoL — AEE (@AEEONLINE) September 21, 2017

Some are hunting for gas canisters for cooking, collecting rainwater, and trying to mentally prepare for the hardships to come in the tropical heat.

"This has been devastating," said 69-year-old retiree Annie Mattei's as her eyes welled with tears.

Hector Llanos, a 78-year-old retired New York police officer, is leaving the island.

Like many Puerto Ricans, Llanos does not have a generator or gas stove. "The only thing I have is a flashlight," he said, shaking his head. "This is never going to return to normal."

Maribel Montilla filled two large barrels with water but worried about how long it would last for her, her daughter, her son-in-law and six grandchildren.

"You know what I think? We're going to be without power for six months now," she said.

Visiting the Miñi Miñi community in Loíza, which was devastated by flooding due to the passing of hurricane #Maria pic.twitter.com/SnYBUHYMET — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) September 22, 2017

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now flying three to four military planes a day to the island to deliver water, food, generators and temporary shelters.

Puerto Ricans are trying to start cleaning up but that's extremely difficult. With more than 30 inches of rain in 24 hours, many streets are submerged or impassable.

Authorities are still rescuing people from their flooded homes. The governor himself headed out overnight with the National Guard to rescue families.