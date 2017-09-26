How the Left Ruined Sports

For more, follow Dale on Twitter @DaleHurd and at Facebook.com/DaleHurdNews

The book I haven't written yet would be called, "How the Left Ruins Everything."

I could probably write it in a weekend.

I mean, can you think of anything the Left hasn't ruined or damaged with its endless push for revolution against God and traditional values? Science, politics, journalism, newspapers, economics, the military, education, film, television, fashion, music, healthcare, faith, marriage, the family, Black families, childhood, recess, playgrounds, dodge ball, monkey bars, masculinity and femininity. (Feel free to add your list in the comments section below.)

Sports was one of the Left's final frontiers to conquer, and, as a male-dominated profession that used to espouse traditional values and love of country, sports was a big fat target.

The Left decided sports was the next big thing to "fix."

Lucky us.



If you'd like to see the Left's battle plan, it was laid out in a 2014 article by ESPN ombudsman Robert Lipsyte entitled "Give fans what they want, or should have?"

He begins by mimicking a fan tired of all the politics on ESPN: "Enough already about Michael Sam, Jason Collins, Richie Incognito, Jonathan Martin, concussions and the N-word. I turn on ESPN to get away from the stress of everyday life, to relax with my friends, to share some family time with the kids. Why do you keep shoving that stuff in my face?

To which Lipsyte answers, arrogantly, "…I don't think ESPN is actually shoving enough of that stuff in enough faces often enough."

My last straw with ESPN was having a game I was watching interrupted by a live cutaway to gay NFL prospect Michael Sam muttering answers to locker room questions for at least 15 minutes. You'd have thought from the coverage that the president had died. ESPN used Sam as their political hammer before millionaire quarterback Colin Kaepernick began his epic struggle against "oppression" in America, donning Fidel Castro t-shirts and athletic socks with pigs wearing police caps.

Speaking of millionaires, there will be a lot fewer of them in the NFL if it continues its war on the police, patriotism and the flag. Ratings have already begun to tank.

Black sports columnist Jason Whitlock, who left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, said there is a "far left-wing" desire to "overthrow everything we used to agree upon."

But the Left's revolution always exacts a price, and just like the empty pews in mainline churches, the many liberal newspapers near bankruptcy, a Hollywood on the brink after years of serving up morally corrosive, anti-family films, and even the starving people in oil-rich Venezuela—pro athletes and owners in the NFL are about to learn firsthand how the Left ruins everything.