'It's About Love Over Hate': Aaron Rodgers Asks Fans to Link Arms at Thursday's Packers Game

In the midst of a national debate over civil rights and whether or not to protest during the national anthem, the Green Bay Packers are asking fans to get involved.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the Packers would like their fans at Lambeau Field for the Packers-Bears game Thursday night to join with Packers players in linking their arms during the national anthem before the game.

If the fans do so, it will mark the first time that football spectators have become directly involved in the activity that has sparked a national furor, but Rodgers made it clear last weeked after Packers players joined arms together that it's about promoting "love over hate and unity over division."

Rodgers also expressed concern that some misconstrued the message behind the players' gesture.

"It's never been about the military or our men and women in uniform," he said, referencing those who believe that linking arms or kneeling during the national anthem disrespects those who have served our country. "We love and support them," said Rodgers, "We're thankful for the opportunity they give us."