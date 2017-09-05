It's Not Over: Why the Next Five Days Are Crucial for This Houston Community

The worst isn't over for many Texans in West Houston as they struggle to recover from Hurricane Harvey, a storm that claimed the lives of at least 60 people and could cost up to $180 billion in damages.

Dumping a year's worth of rainfall, the storm destroyed roughly 7,000 homes and left 37,000 more heavily damaged.

Now authorities are releasing more water from dams in the area, bringing even more flooding and more destruction.

In one flooded neighborhood, the only way residents can get around is still by boat. Although the water is gradually receding, the resulting damage to homes is nothing short of catastrophic.

"It's completely ripped out," said homeowner Doug Passo. "Everything was in at least 2 feet of water. All the furniture is gone, appliances and everything."

Engineers told CBN News that now the rush is on for hundreds of thousands of residents to get as much as possible out of their water-soaked West Houston homes while they can.

That's because over the next five days more water has to be released from two nearby reservoirs that were built in the 1940s. Emergency workers say the dams are showing their age and could give way if more water is not released to ease the pressure on them.

Residents like Keith and Robin Pepper have been going through their homes and taking stock of the damages. Their home was flooded up to the second floor.

"We lost pretty much everything. We lost a lot. But it's just worldly possessions," Robin Pepper said.

The couple says they are grateful to fellow Texans – strangers who've showed up at their home and helped to rip out carpet and drywall.

"There is so much beauty the Lord is bringing out in this. I just can't tell you. It's worth it all because that is really what it's all about – the bride of Christ being together in one," Robin Pepper said.

Her husband, Keith, agreed.

"We are blessed, truly blessed, to have some friends of ours who have a rent house. They allowed us to move there. It's your home and we are blessed," he said.

Meanwhile in Rockport, along the Texas coastline, and in nearly a dozen cities throughout the state, CBN's Operation Blessing International is providing people with important supplies they need, along with emotional support.

Working side by side with FEMA crews, Operation Blessing volunteers helped clean up what Hurricane Harvey left behind.

"I feel real bad and that's why I came out here – to do something. I know it's a little something but it's something," said Richard Funes, a volunteer from Corpus Christi.

But through it all, Texans are strong, resilient and know God will bring a brighter tomorrow.

"You all are out there helping more people. Operation Blessing, you all are the only people we've seen out here helping right now," said Armando Galindo, whose home was destroyed by the storm.

"Operation Blessing is a blessing," he added. "You all are a blessing to us here in this community."