Judge Slaps Pro-Life Activist's Lawyer with Huge Fine

09-01-2017
daviddaleidenap

A federal judge fined pro-life advocate David Daleiden and his attorneys $200,000 when videos the judge barred appeared on the attorneys' website.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick hopes it will cause them to obey his rules in the legal battle over the undercover investigation and videos by Daleiden's Center for Medical Progress.

CMP released several videos over the past few years showing Planned Parenthood staff promoting the illegal sales of baby body parts for profit. Planned Parenthood has denied the charges.

Orrick has blocked other secret recordings by the group, and held Daleiden and his attorneys in contempt after the videos surfaced.

Daleiden said in a statement the sanction was an unconscionable attack on his rights to defend himself.

Matthew Geragos, an attorney for Daleiden's attorneys, said he is appealing.

 

 

