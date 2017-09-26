Displaying
Justin Bieber Goes to Bat for the 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

09-26-2017
Mark Martin

Justin Bieber is speaking out on behalf of the controversial Black Lives Matter movement.

The Canadian pop star wrote on Instagram Saturday, "I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL."

 

 

According to its website, "Black Lives Matter is a chapter-based national organization working for the validity of Black life. We are working to (re)build the Black liberation movement."

Black Lives Matter formed in 2012 after George Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of black teenager Trayvon Martin.

The website goes on to say that "#BlackLivesMatter is a call to action and a response to the virulent anti-Black racism that permeates our society."

