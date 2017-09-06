'May God Protect Us All': Historic Hurricane Irma Slams Caribbean on Track for Florida

Florida residents aren't leaving anything to chance, stocking up on water and supplies and taking the necessary steps to get ready for the extremely high winds expected if Hurricane Irma makes its way ashore there.

President Donald Trump has already approved emergency declarations in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for what forecasters are calling one of the most powerful storms in history of the Atlantic.

The airports on the island of Antigua have shut down. On their website, a simple prayer: "May God protect us all."

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

"Do not sit and wait to prepare. Get prepared now," warned Scott.

Officials in the Florida Keys have also ordered mandatory evacuations.

"It's going to be crazy getting out of here," said one Florida Keys resident.

All this comes as Texans are still cleaning up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are working to tie emergency funding for disaster aid after Harvey to efforts to raise the debt ceiling. A vote could come as early as Wednesday.

In the meantime, charities like CBN's Operation Blessing International are standing in the gap, with thousands of volunteers helping with the cleanup efforts and working alongside Texans hoping to restore their lives.

"The incredible thing is, when OB arrives they go from being incredibly downcast, all of suddenly having hope -- to all of a sudden knowing they're not alone," said Jody Gettys of Operation Blessing.

The Operation Blessing team said they will continue their work with Texans and are also getting ready for Hurricane Irma as well.

"We are praying that thing turns around and goes out to sea, but if it hits the U.S., Operation Blessing will be there. We will be in more communities, just like we were in the eight cities here in Texas. loving on people, working with local pastors, churches and emergency management," said Getty.

Experts are predicting wind speeds for Irma of up to 225 miles per hour by the time all is said and done.