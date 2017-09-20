Melania Trump: World Needs to 'Step Up' and Help Children

First lady Melania Trump today told the spouses of world leaders to come together for the good of children, in her first public remarks at the United Nations.

Warning that children are closely watching their example, she said people "must teach each other the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership."



"We must come together for the good of our children. We must remember that they are watching and listening, so we must never miss an opportunity to teach life's many ethical lessons along the way," Trump said.



"Together, we must acknowledge that all too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us, our children, who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies. Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country. And as we all know, the future of every nation rests with the promise of their young people."

"No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn," the First Lady said. "We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children's future is bright."

The First Lady's head table featured the spouses of French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, among others.

