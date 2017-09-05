MGM Resorts Announces Support for Leftist, Anti-Christian, and Radical Islamic Groups

In a recent letter to employees, MGM Resorts International CEO and Board Chairman James J. Murren said the company would match their donations to a select list of left-wing, anti-Christian and radical Islamic organizations.

Those organizations include the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and the Human Rights Campaign.

CAIR lost a court battle in 2004 when it was claimed the group "is a terrorist supporting front organization that is partially funded by terrorists, and that CAIR wishes nothing more than the implementation of Sharia Law in America."

The Southern Poverty Law Center has declared a number of Christian organizations to be hate groups, including the Family Research Council and D. James Kennedy Ministries. SPLC labels Christian groups as haters because they follow biblical beliefs about sexuality.

And Human Rights Campaign is the nation's largest gay rights organization and has labeled opposition to same-sex marriage an "agenda of hate."

The list from Murren also included the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, OCA National-Asian Pacific American Advocates and League of United Latin American Citizens.

In the letter, he did not offer to match donations for any Christian groups.