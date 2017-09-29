National Coffee Day: Coffee With a Cause + Where to Get Your Free Cup of Joe

Calling all you coffee-lovers out there. Today is your day. It's National Coffee Day.

What better way to celebrate this annual holiday than by getting free coffee? Here's where you can find all the deals this Friday:

Dunkin' Donuts: Buy a medium or large cup of coffee and win a medium hot coffee free at participating locations nationwide.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Wawa: Get a free coffee of any size.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free hot or iced coffee blend per day from Friday through Sunday.

McDonald's: Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations.

Starbucks: While the Seattle-based company isn't giving away any free coffee, it will be sharing how their customers' coffee purchases are helping humanitarian causes.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee Friday at participating locations nationwide.

Duck Donuts: Buy one hot coffee and get one free at participating locations when you mention National Coffee Day.

7-Eleven: 7Rewards loyalty program members get one free cup of coffee at participating locations Friday through Sunday.

