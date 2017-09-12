'Our Whole World Changed': Trump and Americans Vow to Never Forget 9/11

Monday marked the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks against the United States.

The country paused to remember the terrible events of that day even as millions were enduring the destruction caused by two hurricanes.

Thousands gathered at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan where families read aloud the names of those who died. Hundreds gathered at another memorial Monday night in nearby Staten Island to specifically honor victims from that borough.

At the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed when the Islamic terrorists crashed a plane into America's military headquarters, an American flag was draped in a special ceremony honoring the memory of those who were lost.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump led a moment of silence from the White House before taking part in the Pentagon memorial.

"Our whole world changed," Trump said. "The horror and anguish of that dark day were seared into our national memory forever."

"Here on the west side of the Pentagon, terrorists tried to break our resolve," the president said.

"It's not going to happen, but where they left a mark with fire and rubble, Americans defy and raised the stars and stripes, our beautiful flag, that for more than two centuries has graced our ships, flown in our skies and led our brave heroes to victory after victory in battle."

Across the country people remembered what was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil as nearly 3,000 people were killed when planes hijacked by terrorists hit the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

"When those terrorists killed some of our own, we became very determined and very resolved to take the fight overseas and to not have the homeland attacked again," said one man at the service.

"Of course, our military stepped in, and on that day our first responders stepped up, sacrificed, will continue to sacrifice," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the Shanksville memorial to honor the victims of Flight 93, vowing that America will never forget.



"As long as America endures we will tell their story and generations of Americans will ever be inspired by the faithful and courageous words and deeds of the heroes of flight 93," he said.

