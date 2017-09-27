President Trump to Dramatically Slash Number of Refugees Entering US

The Trump administration says it may only allow 45,000 refugees into the United States next year, which would be the lowest admission level in more than a decade.

The U.S. hasn't taken in a number of refugees that low since 2006, when 41,223 were allowed entry.

Refugees are not the same as regular immigrants. Refugees are people who are fleeing persecution or a crisis like war or famine in their homeland.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce the cap on refugees after deciding with his cabinet about whether to go higher or lower.

The Department of Homeland Security recommended 40,000 people, but the State Department recommended 50,000. The new figure appears to be a compromise between the two departments.

President Trump has until Sunday, which marks the beginning to the 2018 fiscal year, to decide how many refugees the United States will admit in the country.

Whatever figure Trump decides on will be significantly lower than the number of refugees the Obama administration admitted in.

The U.S. welcomed 84,995 refugees in the 2016 fiscal year. President Obama wanted to raise that number to 110,000 in 2017.

Officials say the decision is not final until formally announced by the president.