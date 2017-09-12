Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
Associated Press
Must See

President Trump's 9th Grandchild Is Here: Lara & Eric Trump Welcome Newborn Son

09-12-2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.

Eric Trump, the president's son, and Eric's wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child's name is Eric "Luke" Trump.

Eric Trump, along with his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.

Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president's re-election efforts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles