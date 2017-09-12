President Trump's 9th Grandchild Is Here: Lara & Eric Trump Welcome Newborn Son

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.

Eric Trump, the president's son, and Eric's wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child's name is Eric "Luke" Trump.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

Eric Trump, along with his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.

Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president's re-election efforts.

