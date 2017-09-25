Protecting Your Church From Acts of Violence: 'We Must Prepare for Events Like This'

So how can churches better prepare for a potential attack? Security expert Tim Miller spoke with CBN News' Mark Martin on steps congregations can take to protect themselves.

This weekend's deadly shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ outside Nashville, is another reminder of why churches should take steps to better protect their parishioners.

"This is something that's not only going to occur more regularly, it's going to become more serious," said Tim Miller, president and founder of Lionheart International Services Group. "It is a great reminder to churches that we must prepare for events like this."

Like many others in the community of Antioch, Tennessee, Miller called the young church usher who confronted the masked gunman, a 'hero' for trying to stop the suspect, Emanuel Samson, by physically attacking him.

"He clearly did what he needed to do at the time and stepped up and risked his life to save others," Miller told CBN News.

Miller is a former Secret Service agent and 30-year law enforcement and military professional.

He says Sunday's tragic events clearly show how essential it is for church officials and others to be prepared to act when an something like this occurs.

His group trains churches across the country on how to make split second decisions when confronted by acts of evil.

"We stress the importance of not trying to figure it out for the first time when it happens, but actually training your ushers, greeters {and}, parking-lot folks, because security is all about making something not happen," Miller said.

Tim Miller and the Lionheart team will speak at a church security conference at Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago Sept. 29th and 30th. Click here for more information: https://www.securechurch.com/