'She Belonged to God and Everything Was Going to be OK' Dad Says of Baby's Birth During Flood

Neighbors formed a human chain to rescue a woman who went into labor during the height of Houston's devastating flood.

Sometimes babies come at the worst possible moment. Such was the case for little Adrielle Smith who decided it was her birthday Sunday, just as flood waters were rapidly rising at her parents' apartment complex.

"The one day she decided to come is the day we couldn't get out of her house," mom Annie Smith told ABC 13 News. Her labor pains were as intense as the driving rain outside.

"We knew that this was a bad situation and we needed to get to the hospital,' said dad Greg Smith, who added, "I started calling 911 and the National Guard and the Coast Guard but we were on hold for a long, long time and nobody was able to answer."

However, the Smith's neighbors, who were aware of the perilous situation, came to the rescue. Neighbors flagged down a passing flatbed truck inching down their flooded street.

But getting from the apartment to the truck wasn't going to be easy, especially for a woman in labor. Once again, the neighbors sprung into action by creating a human chain. Each person along the chain held tightly to the expectant mom and dad and passed them to the next person until the couple was safely aboard the truck.

Miraculously, the truck made it to the hospital in time for the birth.

"I think it both comforted me and Annie," Greg said, "She belonged to God and everything was going to be OK."

One neighbor recorded the rescue. Since then the video has gone viral.