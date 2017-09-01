Steph Curry Makes Baskets for Harvey Victims

NBA star Stephen Curry has added a six-figure donation to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas by going '18 of 25' with the basketball.

In an Instagram video posted by Active Faith Sports, brand owner Lanny Smith said that for every shot (out of 25) that Curry makes, he'll donate $1,000.

The Golden State Warriors point guard made 18 of 25 shots.

Then Curry announced he'd not only match the $18,000 but also contribute another $100,000 to the relief efforts.

Curry joins a growing group of wealthy celebrities who are donating to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and challenging others to give as well.