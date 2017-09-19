Texas Woman Puts Extreme Couponing to Good Use for Hurricane Harvey Victims

A woman in San Antonio, Texas is putting her extreme couponing to good use by giving Hurricane Harvey evacuees some of life's basic essentials.

Kimberly Gager's garage is overflowing with items like toothpaste, toilet paper, diapers, and soap and she is personally delivering all of it to hurricane victims.



Gager considers extreme couponing to be a unique gift. One that she has been putting to use for years.

"I was already sharing the wealth, sending off boxes of supplies to wounded vets, or college boxes to kids during the semester," Gager, 39, told Moneyish. "So when I saw the devastation from the hurricane on TV, I said, 'You know what? I can at least go out and buy diapers and wipes for the babies and look at what their parents might need.'"

Gager has already helped nearly 35 groups and families, including Bridget Martinez's family.

"I looked her up on Facebook, sent her a message this morning, and she responded right away. Two hours later, here she is," Martinez told ABC News.

"I am very grateful. These are necessities that we don't have the cash for right now....I'm completely grateful. I hope God blesses her in every way possible," she added.

Gager said she can relate to those who have lost everything.

In 1999, she lost her home to Hurricane Floyd after it hit Newport News, Va.

"It was horrific," Gager told ABC News. "I lost everything in the flood. I was looking at all the stories and pictures of houses and everything under water in Harvey and knew I had to do something."

"I think that no matter who we are, what political party we are, we're all still part of the United States and we really need to help our neighbors," Gager told the New York Post. "Now that everyone – black, white, Hispanic, Democratic, Republican – is seeing the devastation from these storms, they are like, 'let's put this aside for a little bit and let's get this done."

Gager now wants to donate items to people affected by Irma.

"I don't plan to cut it off until I know that people are OK," said Gager. "Something as small as a bottle of body wash, stick of deodorant or a tube of toothpaste, I know how that felt during hurricane Floyd, and people are so grateful for that."