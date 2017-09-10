Displaying
Tim Tebow Rallies Volunteers Ahead of Hurricane Irma

09-10-2017
Tim Tebow talks with CBN News
Florida native Tim Tebow came alongside Gov. Rick Scott to help rally volunteers in advance of Hurricane Irma.

Tebow grew up in Florida and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and a national championship at the University of Florida in 2009.

An outspoken Christian, he heads the Tim Tebow Foundation, which has a ministry to special needs children.

As the hurricane approached, Tebow tweeted that more volunteers were needed for the state’s special needs shelters.

With the Hurricane making landfall, Tebow tweeted Psalm 46:1 – “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”

 

