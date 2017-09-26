'Unprecedented Disaster': Puerto Rico Pleads for More Maria Aid as Crisis Escalates

The governor of Puerto Rico is calling for more federal funds to prevent a "humanitarian disaster" after Hurricane Maria.

Five days after the Category 4 storm devastated the island, many of the 3.4 million U.S. citizens were still without food, water, supplies, and fuel.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the island is facing an "unprecedented disaster" and asked for more government aid to avoid a crisis.

Some homes are barely holding on after mudslides pulled the ground out from underneath them.

"People are running out of food, they're fighting," resident Brandy Robinson said. "I just went to the bathroom and the bathroom they have water all over the floor because people are trying to take baths here. It's really really survival mode right now."

Citizens also fear that the Guajataca Dam could bust. Authorities have told about 8,000 residents to evacuate.

At the airport, residents and tourists wait for days for a flight off the island.

Meanwhile, tourists in the U.S. are being told to leave the Outer Banks of North Carolina as Maria passes by bringing high winds and some flooding.