'We Must Oppose All Evil': Witches Still Casting Spells on Trump, but Christians Mobilize

Occultist continue in their campaign to cast "binding" spells on President Donald Trump and one self-described "Oracle of Los Angeles" says the purpose is to create a "sense of solidarity" and change.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke with Amanda Yates Garcia who participates in a monthly sorcery session.

Garcia said the spells are not intended to hurt the president but to stop him from hurting others.

"Binding spells are symbolic actions used to harness the powers of the imagination and achieve an intangible result," she said. "I desire that Trump stop harming people that I care about and instituting policies that also harm me."

Some of these policies include the President's stance against North Korea and his latest decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

This group of witches launched the social media campaign #BindTrump in February with the plan to continue casting spells until he leaves office.

Their most recent post includes images of pagan altars they've been using to cast spells.

Christian author Lance Wallnau told CBN News this group is stirred up not because of the president's policy decisions but rather who he represents.

"Obviously there's an anointing on this administration and God himself must have an agenda because the devil's organizing publicly to try to block it," he said.

New York Times best-selling author and Rabbi, Jonathan Cahn, went into more detail during CBN's 7 Days Ablaze celebration.

He said Trump represents the biblical figure of Jehu.

"Donald Trump will follow the paradigm of the warrior. Jehu was not a politician, Trump is not a politician. Jehu was a fighter. Trump fights with everybody," he said. "Jehu would come and shake up the status quo of the government, so would Donald Trump."

Cahn advises Christians to pray for those practicing evil.

"We must oppose all evil, but we must love and pray for all those who commit evil," he said.

Wallnau said the witches' opposition to Trump is only making prayer for the president stronger.

"I believe those curses have to be blocked by a vigilant shield of intercession 24 hours a day for the president, for his family and for those who are his top advisors" he said.

"As witches go public on cursing Trump, Christians increase their intercession for him. So it's possible while they're attempting to do him damage, it's mobilizing more prayer than the president's had since election night," said Wallnau.