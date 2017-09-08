Who Controls the Seas? A Christian Actor and Historic Preacher Offer an Answer to Hurricane Questions

Charles Haddon Spurgeon, a famed Baptist preacher from the 1800s, wrote a devotional about storms that is strikingly timely and similar to a statement Christian actor Kirk Cameron just made about Hurricane Irma.

In perfectly timed devotional from Morning and Evening, Spurgeon began his September 7 writing with this verse: "There is sorrow on the sea; it cannot be quiet." - Jeremiah 49:23

"Little know we what sorrow may be upon the sea at this moment," Spurgeon wrote. "My prayer goes up to the great Lord of sea and land, that he will make the storm a calm."

Fast forward a hundred years after Spurgeon wrote those words, and Cameron also reflects on who controls the seas in a video he recently posted on Facebook.

"This is a spectacular display of God's immense power," Cameron says.

Cameron says that display of power isn't without purpose.

"We may not always understand what that purpose is but we know it's not random," Cameron says in the video. "We know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe, and repentance."

Cameron believes that awe, humility, and repentance should lead us into the arms of God.

"God is the Lord of the wind and the waves and what this should be doing for all of us is causing us to remember that it's God who supplies our life, breath, and everything else so that you and I will reach out to Him."

Spurgeon ended with a similar reminder that we should fix our eyes on God and the promise of heaven.

"There is a land where there is no more sea -- our faces are steadfastly set towards it; we are going to the place of which the Lord hath spoken," he wrote. "Till then, we cast our sorrows on the Lord who trod the sea of old, and who maketh a way for his people through the depths thereof."

