Why an 11-Year-Old Future Navy SEAL Is Mowing the White House Lawn

09-15-2017
Ben Kennedy
Washington – An 11-year-old boy's dream came true today when he helped mow the lawn at the White House.

Young Frank wrote President Trump a letter last month about his new neighborhood lawn care business and asked if he could mow the lawn at the presidential residence.

The Trump administration said Frank wrote that it would be his "honor to mow the White House lawn."

On Friday, his wish was granted as he got the chance to help the grounds crew trim the Rose Garden.

President Trump gave Frank a high five and told him he's doing a "great job!"

Frank told the commander-in-chief that he would like to be a Navy SEAL when he grows up.

"He'll be a Navy SEAL one day and do great things for our country," said President Trump.

After Frank finished cutting the lawn, Trump invited him into the Oval Office.

