Worship Artist Paul Wilbur on Hurricanes and Earthquakes: 'Disasters are the Church's Great Opportunity'

Paul Wilbur is known worldwide as an anointed Messianic worship leader.

He has led worship before crowds of thousands in the Middle East, sang to packed stadiums throughout Latin America, and brought the message of his music directly to the people of Israel.

His songs, "Days of Elijah" and "Praise Adoni" have become anthems in Christian circles.

But the Christian artist recently weighed in on the chaos happening in light of the latest natural disasters in the world.

"We know from the mouth of Jesus himself that in the last days there are wars, rumors of wars, natural disasters," said Wilbur.

He explained why he believes recent hurricanes and earthquakes all point to the fact that we're closer to Jesus' return than ever before.

"The kingdom of God is being birthed in these very hours that we're living, I believe, in the last of the last days. And so don't think it strange that we have more wars now in the world, going on right now than all of collective history up until this point."

He cautioned Christians to not fear but to use the bad that's happening as an opportunity to share the gospel.

"Disasters are the church's great opportunity," he said.

Adding, "These disasters are custom made for the grace and the love of God to be displayed through the church. We have been called to have authority and to rule over the earth but we've also been called to display the love and the grace of God."

As an example, Wilbur pointed out the work of CBN's Operation Blessing.

"All the work that CBN does carrying food and water into these disaster areas, I was so pleased during Hurricane Harvey to see the church of Houston and the greater church of Texas begin to pull together raising funds, carrying water, getting their hands dirty, this is who we are," he said.

"What a great opportunity."

