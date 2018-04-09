'A Call to Prayer': Kirk Cameron Partners with Louisiana Leaders for Public School Religious Freedom Summit

Christian Hollywood actor Kirk Cameron is taking a stand against a Louisiana school district that is trying to do away with prayer in the city's public schools.

Cameron teamed up with U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R -LA) to encourage students and parents to attend the "Freedom Student Summit" on April 8. In a Facebook post Johnson made, Cameron announced the summit as "an effort to educate, equip and inspire students to know their rights and live out their faith."

"There's a reason we call religious freedom our 'first liberty.' The founders of our nation listed it as the first freedom in the Bill of Rights because they understood how foundational it is to who we are as Americans," Cameron says in the video

The summit followed a February lawsuit involving seven families against Bossier School District in Louisiana.

According to the Bossier Press, Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed the suit in an effort to stop the use of prayer on school property and during school events.

Following the lawsuit, the school board said they would change policies and train all administrators, teachers, and coaches on "how students may or may not express their religious beliefs at school."

"Unfortunately, the right to religious expression has been challenged more and more and even misunderstood to the point where people believe our public schools are supposed to be some kind of religion-free zones," Cameron said. "And...we're going to set the record straight."

Two rallies took place Sunday at First Baptist Church-Minden, home-church for Congressman Johnson, and the Bossier Parish Community College gym.

The website says the rallies are "a call to prayer."

The site reads, "Religious Liberty is real and valuable for all of us. Let's stand with all of our students and their rights to live out their faith no matter the school, no matter the city."

The "movement" is also swarming social media with students drawing a blue line on their handwriting, "We draw a line. We take a stand," and using the hashtag #STANDUPBOSSIER.

