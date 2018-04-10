Alabama Law that Grants Lawyers to Unborn Children Goes on Trial

An Alabama law that allows judges to appoint a lawyer for unborn children of women seeking abortions is on trial Tuesday.

The law, passed in 2014, changed the process and allows minors to get an abortion with a judge's permission instead of their parents.

That process authorizes a prosecutor to call witnesses to determine if the mother is mature enough to have an abortion and also grants counsel for her unborn baby.

After the law was passed, a Montgomery abortion clinic sued arguing the law burdens the mother and violates her confidentiality.

Last summer, a federal judge struck down the law and on Tuesday a separate court is hearing the state of Alabama's appeal.

Lawyers for the state say the law doesn't hinder minors from getting abortions in their best interests.



