Anti-Semitism Rising Worldwide: Why Doesn't the Trump Admin Appoint Special Envoy to Fight It?

The Trump administration has yet to fill a state department position designed to fight anti-Semitism and Jewish leaders say the time to find someone for the job is now.

With reports of anti-Semitism on the rise worldwide, Jewish leaders remain steadfast in their efforts to have the White House appoint a special envoy.

For more than a year, the leaders have recommended the envoy's appointment to monitor and fight anti-Semitism, but their calls have been unanswered. The seat remains empty.

This week, the leaders renewed their efforts to get the president involved.

The Anti-Defamation League sent a letter to Trump encouraging him to name a special envoy to the post soon.

With hatred against Jews escalating in many countries, the ADL's CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt wrote the U.S. needs its "voice on anti-Semitism around the world."

"That voice has been silent for the past fifteen months," he noted.

"Anti-Semitism is escalating at an alarming pace around the globe, while the key United States Government position on this threat – the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism – remains vacant," Greenblatt continued. "We urge you to take immediate action and make this critical appointment without delay. "

Greenblatt also reminded the president of the recent murder of French citizen Mireille Knoll, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor. French police now believe she was killed because she was Jewish. Knoll was the eleventh victim of anti-Semitic violence in the past 12 years, according to the ADL.

In the United Kingdom, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbin has recently come under fire for his failure to address anti-Semitic incidents within the party.

The special envoy's position was created by an act of Congress in 2004. Ira Foreman, former executive director of the National Jewish Democratic Council, was appointed by President Barack Obama and served from May 2013 until Jan. 2017, when he and other State officials appointed by the former president were fired.

Although the seat is empty, the office can still be found on the department's website.