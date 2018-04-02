Biblical Story of Ruth: Life Lessons and Hope for Women Today

At some point in life all of us will suffer loss. But when it comes to our spiritual health, it is often these great losses that God uses to shape us and make us stronger.

Author Michelle Mcclain-Walters looks at how God restores brokenness through the life of Ruth in her new book, The Ruth Anointing: Becoming a Woman of Faith, Virtue, and Destiny.

"I heard the Lord say that these are the days when the beauty and the power of women are going to be placed on display," Waters told CBN News in an interview. "He talked to me about Ruth and her selflessness and how she began to press into the things of God....Her husband died and she didn't let that stop her."

Instead, Walters said Ruth made a public declaration that she would follow God despite her pain.

"I thought that was fascinating because I have seen how so many women have been through hardship and devastation and sometimes that's like the end of their life. So I began to put this book together so that women can be encouraged that sometimes life begins after a devastation," she explained.

Walters believes Ruth's story wouldn't be complete without the immense sense of destiny she had over her life. It was through her obedience that she married Boaz and became apart of the family lineage of Christ.

"Biblical destiny comes from a place of the heart and mind of God. He has a purpose for your life and destiny is not something that you decide, it's something that you discover," Walters said. "Ruth shows us the power of covenant. She was a covenant woman and she rewrote Naomi's history. Her selfless actions began to empower another human being and I believe that's what the kingdom is all about."

Walters explained one of the biggest ways the enemy tries to get in the way of God's destiny over someone's life is to make them believe they are worthless.

"Ruth, she put all her trust in the Lord and because she trusted in God she found something new in herself," she said.

The Ruth Anointing is just one in a series of books Walters has written that speak into the lives of women everywhere. Each one is based on a woman in the Bible who's story serves as a life lesson for all women. The books include The Esther Anointing, The Anna Anointing, and The Deborah Anointing.