Diamond & Silk Face 'Censorship & Discrimination' by Facebook: Their Reply to Zuckerberg Is Perfect

They're pro-Trump and proud of it, but Facebook reportedly says two conservative media personalities known as "Diamond and Silk" are dangerous to the world.

The two women report Facebook has launched a campaign of "bias censorship and discrimination" against their D&S brand page.

"Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post, and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage," they state on their public page.

They say Facebook has sent them a message which states: "The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community."

So they put together a list of questions aimed at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg asking:

"What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the President Donald J. Trump?"

"If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach."

"Lastly, didn't FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page?"

Meanwhile, Diamond and Silk also spoke to Fox News about their ordeal saying, "When we signed up with Facebook, they didn't say that this platform was only for liberal viewers."

"If a privately owned bakery has to go against their Christian values to bake a cake, then Mark Zuckerberg is going to have to suck it up buttercup and allow Diamond and Silk to speak our truth," they concluded.