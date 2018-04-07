Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower in NYC, Quickly Contained

A fire was reported in Trump Tower in New York City Saturday evening.

The fire was initially thought to be a 3-alarm fire by the FDNY on the building's 50th floor.

The FDNY tweeted that its first responders were on the scene at 5th Avenue and Manhattan and no injuries were reported.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

The NYPD has closed streets around the building as a precaution.

Due to a fire at Trump Tower #Manhattan, expect police and @FDNY in the area of 5th Ave/W.57 St. Expect traffic and street closures nearby by due to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/PPLjL6fiP0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 7, 2018

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

President Trump tweeted "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!