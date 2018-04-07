Displaying 30+ Stories
Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower in NYC, Quickly Contained

04-07-2018
Steve Warren
Fire on the 50th floor of NYC's Trump Tower. Image courtesy: FDNY/Twitter

A fire was reported in Trump Tower in New York City Saturday evening.  

The fire was initially thought to be a 3-alarm fire by the FDNY on the building's 50th floor. 

The FDNY tweeted that its first responders were on the scene at 5th Avenue and Manhattan and no injuries were reported. 

The NYPD has closed streets around the building as a precaution.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

President Trump tweeted "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!

