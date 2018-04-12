Firehouse Becomes 'Saving Grace' for Newborn in a 'Baby Box', Here's How Christians Can Help

Baby Grace is resting peacefully at an Indiana hospital after the newborn was found in a 'baby box' at a local firehouse.

Firemen at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department named her Grace after finding the newborn earlier this week with her umbilical cord still attached.

Lieutenant Chuck Kohler told WSBT, "When I pulled the baby out of the box, my first thought was 'baby Grace... saving Grace.' It just popped into my head."

This baby girl is the second child to be left in the padded box at the volunteer fire station thanks to the Safe Haven Law which allows mothers to hand over their child without fear of prosecution.

The volunteers also found a baby in the box in November – they named her Hope.

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, a long-time advocate for life, tweeted his support for the 'baby box' which is a climate-controlled box with a silent alarm that triggers once the box is opened.

In 2015, my wife Amanda sponsored legislation in the Statehouse requiring @StateHealthIN to recommend standards and protocols for the installation of newborn safety incubators. Proud to see this resource saving lives. https://t.co/OFdMTQVkf7 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) April 9, 2018

While many are praising the good work of the fire company and others wonder about the desperate mother who left her newborn behind, one mom wants to broaden the conversation to include the often forgotten plight of unwed mothers today.

Before climbing the ladder to success at a Fortune 500 company, Jennifer Maggio was a teen mom with three kids, living on government assistance.

She tells CBN News she knows all too well the despair of those days and the redemptive power of Christ.

It is that relationship with Jesus that propelled Jennifer to become a voice for single moms all over the country by founding The Life of a Single Mother ministry.

According to the US Census Bureau, the majority of America’s 73 million children are raised in two parent families, however, “Of the 11 million families with children under age 18, and no spouse present, the majority are single mothers (8.5 million).”

The number of single moms has tripled since 1960. Maggio claims two out of three of those women are "unchurched." She thinks this is a great opportunity for the church to "take it a step further to see how we can serve these women in an effective way so they don’t feel overwhelmed and exasperated."

Organizations like The Single Life of Mothers and Young Life are in place to help single moms deal with their root issues while providing the support they so desperately need.

Maggio, an 11-time Circle of Excellence winner, author, and speaker, says single moms have unique struggles in three main areas: parenting, finances and emotional or spiritual support.

She point out that single moms "arrive at their journey at a variety of ways," and she admonishes leaders to support these women without placating sin. "The church has a fear of ministering to the single mom because they may be seen as advocating unbiblical behavior," she said.

She suggests every church should have a ministry for single moms as well as a designated benevolence fund for their needs.

Maggio claims if the local assembly takes these steps they will see a marked increase in their church attendance.

Meanwhile, the Coolspring fire house says their Safe Haven baby box is open for all who need it. Asst. Fire Chief Warren Smith told WSBT, "We don't judge people. We don't care what the circumstances. I just want to save another life."