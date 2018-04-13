Former NFL Cheerleader Says She was Mocked for Her Faith and Saving Herself for Marriage

A former NFL cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the team and league Thursday claiming she was treated differently because of her Christian faith.

"If it wasn't for God healing me and using my pain for His purpose, I would have never been courageous enough to tell my story. Right now is the perfect time to tell my story," Kristan Ware said in a Washington Post report.

Ware spent three seasons cheerleading with the Dolphins before quitting in the spring of 2017 according to a New York Times article.

Ware filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations saying her faith made her "a target of discipline, ridicule, harassment, and abuse."



The former cheerleader said the harassment began in 2015 during a bus trip in London where she disclosed to her cheermates that she was waiting until marriage to have sex, the Washington Post also reported.

Ware said she was having a private conversation with the other cheerleaders, but word got back to the cheerleading director, Dorie Grogan.

"Let's talk about your virginity," Grogran said, according to Ware, when she went in for her annual work review in April 2016.

"As far as we are concerned, you have taken something that was once upon a time pure and beautiful and you've made it dirty," Grogan allegedly told her.

"I think it is still beautiful, but you need to stop talking about it," team choreographer reportedly Brooke Nix added.

In the complaint to the state of Florida, Ware said she was then forced to wear a bikini and pose in a suggestive manner in order to ensure she was "calendar ready."

"After being exposed, and having my virginity (cast) in a negative way, I felt so vulnerable," Ware told the Washington Post. "It kind of crushed my spirit to change into a bikini after that comment was made. It took a piece of me."

She was also warned by the coaches to not discuss her virginity with the team.

In a complaint filed against the Dolphins and NFL with the state labor board, Ware says she faced hostility and retaliation for her gender and beliefs.

One incident occurred during a fashion show where Ware wore a bathing suit in a manner Grogan didn't like. According to the complaint, Grogan yanked on the straps of the suit until Ware's skin became red and irritated.

Ware notified a Dolphins' human resource representative and said that although the representative was understanding the treatment continued.

Ware remained on the team for one more season before quitting in the spring of 2017. She claims that the year brought emotional and physical distress.

Ware even alleges that most of her religious references were removed from a blog post she wrote for the team.

The former cheerleader believes that football players are held to a different standard when it comes to their religious beliefs. They are not reprimanded or censored when using religious language.

"There is a sense of manipulation, where any time you raised a concern, it was like, 'All we need is a pretty girl to wear the uniform. You're completely replaceable, so if you have a problem with it, leave. One hundred other girls want your spot,' " Ware said. "I want to make a positive difference where these girls can have their dreams come true without compromising who they are. The silence needs to end. The intimidation needs to end."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement that the league maintains equality for both male and female employees.

"The N.F.L. and all N.F.L. member clubs support fair employment practices," he said. "Everyone who works in the N.F.L., including cheerleaders, has the right to work in a positive and respectful environment that is free from any and all forms of harassment and discrimination and fully complies with state and federal laws. Our office will work with our clubs in sharing best practices and employment-related processes that will support club cheerleading squads within an appropriate and supportive workplace."