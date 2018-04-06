Georgia Church Expelled from Baptist Association after Claims of Racism

A Southern Baptist church in Georgia is getting kicked out of its association for accusations of racism.

According to Baptist News Global, the Mallory Baptist Association voted April 3rd to revoke membership from Raleigh White Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia, for "un-Christian attitudes and acts" towards another church.

It all started in 2015, when Raleigh White pastor Ronnie Kinsaul offered to share a building with New Seasons Church, which has a predominately black congregation.

New Season pastor, Marcus Glass, told the Christian Index the relationship deteriorated within six months after the black church grew to six times the size of the predominantly white congregation, which had dwindled to about 20 members.

The size of Kinsaul's church was steadily declining, while New Seasons' congregation bloomed.

Complaints of racism from Raleigh White grew louder, forcing the association to mediate the relationship between the black and white church for about two years.

Tensions reached a breaking point when Raleigh White held its annual homecoming service and forced New Seasons to delay their Sunday service.

However, when visitors who were unaware of the change, showed up early for New Season's service, they were turned away from the door and forced to sit in their cars until service began.

One visitor told the Christian Index when she asked to use a restroom in the church, she was told to go down the street and use a convenience store's restaurant.

Shortly after this event, the association voted to revoke fellowship with Raleigh White.

"Our heart is deeply saddened but the Bible teaches that we are all one in the Body of Christ. This vote was about the need for ministry to continue in His name and not allowing the sin of racism or mistreating other people to continue unchallenged," Glass said after the vote.

However, Mallary Baptist Association says it will readmit Raleigh White Baptist Church if the congregation "openly repents of their sin" and agrees to reconcile with New Seasons Church.

Director of Missions Hans Wunch said he wants to see all churches in the association, black or white, to do well.

"No one wants to see the churches in our Association succeed more than I do. There may be some who want it as much, but none more than I do," Wunch told the Christian Index.

Despite their broken relationship, Glass said he will still love and pray for Raleigh White church.

"I am praying that the heart of Jesus will set in before next Sunday with the members of Raleigh White. Regardless, we will continue to show to them the love that God has shown to us," he said.