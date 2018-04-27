'God is So Great': Ryan Shazier Walks Onto NFL Draft Stage After Near Paralysis; Thanks God for Recovery

It was a moment that revealed heart, determination, and the power of prayer. Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker Ryan Shazier walked across the stage during the NFL draft Thursday night, months after suffering a spinal injury that left him nearly paralyzed.

It was a gut-wrenching moment when Shazier collapsed on the field, his lower body frozen and lifeless, during the Steelers-Bengals game in early December.

It's not good. … We're not going to see him [on the field] this season," neurologist Dr. Anthony Alessi told ESPN at that time. "He may not play football again. This is a much more severe situation on our hands than we thought."

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The road to recovery was expected to be long and hard, but Shazier and his fiancée Michelle Rodriguez turned to God and prayer.

"Please EVERYONE continue to pray for the Lords healing of Ryan," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. "God bless everyone for the continued support and love for our family at this time. We thank you so much!"

As CBN News previously reported, two months later, Shazier began regaining feeling in his legs and was thanking God for the "first downs" he was able to achieve.

"The Lord has not finished his work yet," he continued.

The culmination of continued prayer and hard work paid off Thursday night inside the AT&T stadium in Dallas, Texas.

"We are honored to have with us an extraordinary man who continues to amaze us with his unyielding determination and his unwavering spirit," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said right before the announcement of the 1st round draft pick.

With that cue, Shazier grabbed the hand of his fiancee and took slow but steady steps toward the podium.

I'm truly blessed and humbled from all the prayers, love, and support that I have received . This is what keeps me going. Just continue to #Shalieve pic.twitter.com/p1kAZfG8xT — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 27, 2018

All football fans and players in the stadium stood to their feet with tears in their eyes.

"To see where he has come from to where he is and knowing where he might be able to go, it's just beyond inspirational. It's just exciting, and it's really exciting for him, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said during a news conference.

God is so good. @RyanShazier i love u brother — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018

Amazing to see Ryan Shazier fighting back like this. Yes! Yes! — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 27, 2018

#Steelers war room is applauding as Ryan Shazier walks off the draft stage, his son skipping in front of him. @nflnetwork pans to #Steelers fans tearing up in Dallas. #NFLDraft — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 27, 2018

Shazier thanked everyone for believing in him, but acknowledged that God has brought him this far.

"Love you all thank you," Shazier wrote later on Twitter. "God IS SO GREAT!!!"