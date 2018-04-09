'I Want to Help Children Everywhere to be Their Best': Melania Trump Hosts Listening Session at White House

First Lady Melania Trump was flying solo on Monday, hosting her first listening session for middle school-aged children at the White House.

Mrs. Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos met with about a dozen teenagers to hear their concerns and personal struggles.

The First Lady warmly welcomed the kids to the White House saying, “I want to help children everywhere to be their best.”

The multi-cultural group of tweens and teenagers were asked about their feelings at school, at home and with their peers.

The boys and girls were encouraged to write out their feelings on a whiteboard. Some used words like ‘respected’, ‘nervous’ and ‘grateful’.

Mrs. Trump looked very much at ease as “Mom In Chief” during the meeting. She says she wanted to “open the conversation” with our children.

Throughout the first year of her husband’s presidency, the First Lady has visited schools, libraries and children’s hospitals in the U.S. and abroad.

According to her website, Mrs. Trump has long been a champion for children while serving as honorary chairwoman of The Boy’s Club of New York, as well as her work with Love Our Children USA.

Earlier this year while on a campaign to learn more about the opioid crisis and its effect on the nation’s children, Mrs. Trump visited the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. After her visit, she said, “Children will always be my top priority.”