'I'm Alive, Headed in the Right Direction': Pastor Robert Morris Gives Huge Thank You to Those Who Prayed for Him

Gateway Church founder and Pastor Robert Morris has a special message for the thousands of people who prayed for his recovery while he battled a life-threatening illness.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for praying for me," he said in a Facebook video Sunday. "I thank the Lord that I am still alive...but I also thank you because I know your prayers made a difference."

More than 290,000 people joined in prayer for the pastor after he began suffering from internal bleeding and was life-flighted to a local hospital in Dallas, in early April.

"Robert, realizing he was in serious trouble, asked me to post on social media because he believes in the power of prayer," his wife, Debbie, had written on Instagram.

"The paramedics had just told us they could not find a pulse and his blood pressure was too low to read...We knew he was steps from heaven's door. Neither of us knew what to expect from social media," she continued. "God mobilized an army using social media. We knew our battle was bigger than we could fight on our own."

Morris, who founded the 40,000 member Gateway Church, underwent four surgeries in seven days but remained in critical condition.

It was an uphill battle for the couple but many people continued to pray.

On April 12th, Morris was finally "kicked out" of ICU and on April 15th was able to head home.

"Robert is doing so well he got 'kicked out' of ICU!" Debbie wrote to her followers. "He even took some walks around the floor."



Now the pastor is taking the necessary time to recover but is asking for prayer during the process.

"I'm doing better. I'm getting stronger," he said. "It's just a slow process and I appreciate your continued prayers. I just wanted to let you know where I am and I'm alive and I'm headed in the right direction and I am recovering. So thank you, thank you, thank you for praying for me."