It's up to the Church, Not the Government: Texas Church Builds Housing for Needy Senior Members

When the leadership at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Mansfield heard that senior members couldn't afford to stay in their own homes, they put their faith to work.

The church recently broke ground on an apartment complex to help seniors on fixed incomes combat the rising costs of housing.

The complex, called "Bethlehem's Pioneer Place," has been in the planning phase for 12 years.

The housing facility will be built on five and a half acres of land that the church owns and will include 135 one- and two-bedroom units for seniors 55 and older.

Pastor Michael Evans, Sr. heads the congregation. He says the church, not the government, is responsible for taking care of its most vulnerable members.

"Anytime you have cuts that take place in the government or what have you, we have to step in, we have to fill the gap," he said in an interview with NBCDFW.com.

Church members took to Facebook to share their enthusiasm for the venture. (LINK)

Bobby Mccaslin commented, "It took many years to make this happen! Unbeknown it was God's timeline that led Bethlehem to start in 2018."

"So glad I was able to witness this history," said Pinkey Lawson-Thompson. "Love to BBC."

Cheryl Mitchell Rose commented, "How wonderful! God's blessings on this special endeavor for senior citizens. Bethlehem family!"

The church was able to secure a tax credit as well as financial donations to bring its housing vision to fruition.

"If you spent many of your productive years building up this city, why not be the person to take advantage of the amenities that you helped to build, helped come to life," said Evans. "So many people are moving in now we want to make sure that our seniors have quality safe secure housing."

Seniors will pay anywhere from $300 to $900 a month, depending on their income.

"Bethlehem's Pioneer Place" is set to open in summer of 2019.

CBN News contacted the church for an interview but at the publication of this article had not heard back from them.