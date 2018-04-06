Kansas Records Lowest Number of Abortions in 30 Years, Pro-Life Groups Credit Education and Legislation

Kansas abortion numbers are the lowest they've been in 30 years, according to a new state report.

Preliminary findings show that in 2017 there were 6,782 abortions performed, the lowest number since 1987 when 6,409 were reported, according to the Wichita Eagle.

State law requires doctors and hospitals to report any abortions performed to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Abortions reached their peak in Kansas in 1999 with nearly 12,500 that year.

"We believe the abortion rate is dropping because of the work of crisis pregnancy centers (there are more than 50 in Kansas) which directly help women who are unprepared to have a child," Amy Torkelson, from Kansans for Life, told CBN News.

"We believe the abortion rate is dropping because of the public education efforts of the pro-life movement -- our efforts to tell people about the harms of abortion and the availability of other options," she continued.

The state data shows that 11 percent of the patients were teenagers and about 30 percent of the women were between the ages of 20 and 24. Four percent of the women were 40 or older.

More than half of the pregnancies were at less than nine weeks gestation and less than 0.1 percent were at or after 22 weeks. Those abortions were performed on women from Kansas who traveled to other states to have the procedure done--Kansas law defines an abortion at or after 22 weeks as late-term.

The legislature in Kansas is also making an impact by pushing for tougher abortion laws.

In 2015, Kansas became the first state to pass a law prohibiting brutal dismemberment abortions but a lawsuit was filed challenging the ban--claiming the states constitution contains a "right to abortion," according to Kansans for Life.

The case is now being challenged before the Kansas Supreme Court, but has been pending there for nearly a year.

Torkelson says Kansans for Life is advocating for a constitutional amendment to make it clear that the constitution does not, in fact, contain a "right to abortion."

Lifenews.com reports that the state of Kansas has also actively worked to defund the abortion chain Planned Parenthood of tax dollars.

Nationwide the abortion rate is at it's lowest level since the Supreme Court legalized abortion in the U.S. through Roe v. Wade, that's according to the Guttmacher Institute, which was originally founded as the research arm of Planned Parenthood.

The Guttmacher Institute credits improved contraceptive use, and in turn, fewer unintended pregnancy with the decline in abortion rates.

"Most women who have an abortion do so because they did not intend to become pregnant in the first place. Meeting the need for contraception is critical to bringing down rates even further," said Susheela Singh, vice president for international research at the Guttmacher Institute.

Pro-life advocacy groups say the Guttmacher study seeks to downplay the impact of the pro-life movement and legislation.

National Right to Life says Guttmacher actually proved how effective long-term efforts by the pro-life movement have been in educating the country about, "the humanity of the unborn child," and at enacting laws, "that help children and their mothers."