Lisa Bevere Praises Store for Covering Up Cosmopolitan Mag

New York Times bestselling author and minister Lisa Bevere recently applauded a local grocery store for its decision to cover up the front of a Cosmopolitan magazine in its checkout lines.

The current edition of the magazine features a scantily-clad model with the headline, "Heat Up Sex!"

On Monday, Bevere, of Messenger International, took to Instagram to post her support for the Publix in Seagrove, FL, which covered the front of the magazines with brown paper.

"I APPRECIATE the fact the @Publix grocery store here in Seagrove, FL COVERS the cover of Cosmopolitan so that parents don't have to explain HOT SEX to their young sons & and the SEXUALIZATION of women to their daughters," said Bevere.

She continued, "No one should should be violated while they are buying groceries! Thank you - let's ask our stores to follow their example!!"

Cosmopolitan has recently been removed from the checkouts at Walmart stores across the country.

Walmart officials explained that stores "will continue to offer Cosmopolitan to customers that wish to purchase the magazine, but it will no longer be located in the checkout aisles. While this was primarily a business decision, the concerns raised were heard."

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, which had been pushing to protect kids and parents from being exposed to the sexually explicit articles and feature stories in Cosmopolitan, praised Walmart's move, calling it a victory.

"Did you hear about our latest victory???" reads a post on the groups Facebook page.

"Walmart has worked with us to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from their checkout aisles," continues the post. "That's over 5,000 stores where families and individuals will no longer be automatically exposed to Cosmo's hypersexualized and degrading article titles that regularly promote pornography, sexting, BDSM, group sex, anal sex, and more, all while marketing toward young teens with Disney star cover models."

Meanwhile, nearly 20,000 peopled liked Bevere's post approving of Publix's decision to hide the racy cover. Many shared their thanks.

"I agree," said anickaluyt. "It will be soooooooo awesome if there's more Godly magazines out there on the shelf."

Sara.chapados replied, "This is good news! I feel like I've been fighting the battle alone for years! It's time for change!"

CBN News contacted Bevere for an interview to discuss her post but she was unavailable.