Pastor Robert Morris Critically Ill as New Life-Threatening Complications Arise, Prayers Requested

While Pastor Robert Morris fights for his life in intensive care at a Dallas-area hospital, his wife Debbie asks for continued prayers in the wake of new health concerns.

Morris, who founded the 40,000 member Gateway Church, underwent four surgeries in seven days is now dealing with life-threatening pneumonia.

CBN News reached out to Debbie Morris but was told due to the severity of her husband's condition that she is unable to speak to the press at this time.

"Debbie remains fixed at her husband's bedside and is committed to staying there for him," Lawrence Swicegood, Gateway Church's director of media relations told CBN News.

However, Swicegood relayed a message from Debbie to the hundreds of thousands of Christians who are concerned about her husband.

"She's asking for continued prayers for Pastor Robert," he said, "specifically, for his body to fight pneumonia and any other infections that could arise following his surgeries."

Morris was diagnosed with pneumonia Wednesday after a series of harrowing events.

First, the pastor underwent surgery to repair a hernia April 2nd. During his recovery, he suffered bouts of near-fatal abdominal bleeding caused by tears in three separate blood vessels, which required additional surgeries.

During that time, Debbie took to social media asking for urgent prayer for her husband. The response was overwhelming. Thanks to Debbie's Instagram posts and a Facebook Live prayer session, nearly 300,000 people from 48 countries reportedly lifted up Morris in prayer.

"Debbie appreciates so many peoples' concerns and could not have anticipated this kind of love and outpouring," Swicegood said, adding she asks those same prayer warriors to continue on behalf of her husband.

"We believe in the power of prayer and the healing power that God can provide, regardless of the situation, in all of our lives," Swicegood said. "But in this situation in particular, we ask for God's will to be done. We continue to seek the Lord for His grace and intervention at this time."

Specifically, Swicegood asks people pray:

1. Morris' body will fight-off the pneumonia

2. No other infections will arise

3. Morris will be totally healed and released from the hospital soon

Swicegood said the response so far has been "absolutely stunning," adding, "The e-mails, phone calls, the outpouring of compassion, love and care has been such a comfort to Debbie and the entire Morris family."

Swicegood said no further group prayer meetings have been scheduled except this Sunday's service at Gateway church. "Pastor Josh Morris, Pastor Robert's oldest son, will be delivering this Sunday's sermon, at which time the entire congregation will be joining together in prayer."