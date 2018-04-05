Police Chaplin Who Prophesied Trump Win in 2016 Says God is Using the President for Higher Purpose

John Natale serves as Chaplain for the Suffern Police Department in New York. He's also the founder of a ministry called Revive and travels the U.S. speaking and ministering.

In 2015, he said God showed him that Donald Trump would become president of the United States.

Natale's prophecy came to pass.

In January 2017, he said that Trump would serve a second term in the White House, which of course, remains to be seen.

On a recent episode of CBN's Prayerlink, Natale shared how he believes God is using Trump now that he is president.

"Signficantly," he said. "What God showed me regarding the president is he's trying to get the attention of the church. God could have used any man to be president, but this man is being used specifically to expose the spiritual condition of the church and to get all the attention to Christ."

Natale went on to say that while some Christians do not believe that God is using or can use Trump for his purposes, it is imperative that they pray for the president.

"Realistically we can't play God cause God chooses who he wants to choose," continued Natale. "We can see it throughout the Bible cover to cover. The choices God makes to send any individual for any type of healing and deliverance is never comfortable for the body of Christ. It's never what we expected or who we expected. But this man is actually being used right now to just cause the church to rise and to wake up."

