'Praise Be To God': Pastor Robert Morris Released From Hospital, Road to Full Recovery Could Take Months

Gateway Church founder and Pastor Robert Morris is being released from the hospital this weekend. His wife and fellow pastor Debbie Morris announced the news on her Instagram account Saturday.

Debbie posted a photo of Robert laying in bed watching a video on a small laptop.

"Praise Be To God! I love that we could attend church even from the hospital," she wrote on the caption. "Here's the scoop: @psrobertmorris is getting out of the hospital tomorrow!"

As CBN News reported, Morris, who pastors the 40,000 member Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, underwent four surgeries in seven days. Morris was diagnosed with pneumonia last Wednesday after a series of harrowing events.

First, the pastor underwent surgery to repair a hernia April 2nd. During his recovery, he suffered bouts of near-fatal abdominal bleeding caused by tears in three separate blood vessels, which required additional surgeries.

During that time, Debbie took to social media asking for urgent prayer for her husband. The response was overwhelming. Thanks to Debbie's Instagram posts and a Facebook Live prayer session, nearly 300,000 people from 48 countries reportedly lifted up Morris in prayer.

In her latest Instagram post Saturday, Debbie Morris wrote about "her heart gushing with gratitude."

"Our family. Our kids have stepped up, lead, served, prayed, preached, ran errands and given me breaks. All of our extended family went the extra mile when needed," she noted.

Debbie also mentioned the "ministering angels" who cared for her husband.

"All the ministering angels dressed as doctors, paramedics, and nurses. They were apart of saving his life.

And she expressed her love for her church family and for those around the world who prayed for Robert's recovery.

"Our church family and the entire body of Christ. You have been so truly amazing. We have felt so loved. Your prayers have been so important—they mattered," she continued.

Debbie also addressed Gateway's leadership.

"Our elders. They have cared for us so beautifully while caring for Gateway with extraordinary care. I can't tell you how comforting it is to have Pastor Jimmy Evans to step in for a while to allow Robert to recover," she wrote.

"We will prayerfully move out of hospital tomorrow but @psrobertmorris has a road to full recovery that they tell us could take months. We are so grateful to be out of great danger but please keep praying for @psrobertmorris. #gettingout #gratefulbeyondwords." Debbie concluded.