Racial Bias Training: Should the Church Follow Starbucks' Lead?

Racial trauma counselor and seminary student Kyle J. Howard says churches would do well to follow Starbucks and organize their own day of racial bias training.

"Starbucks has done a better job of addressing and actively repenting of racial bias than most evangelical denominations and churches I know," Howard tweeted, "The CEO of Starbucks has been more intentional, humble and receptive than many evangelical pastors and leaders."

The coffee chain plans to close more than 8,000 of its stores on May 29 to conduct racial bias training with employees. The catalyst? A video of Philadelphia police arresting two black men at a Starbucks store after employees called 911 to report that they were trespassing.

Howard told CBN News that he applauds the CEO of Starbucks for how he handled the situation after the video brought national attention.

"Instead of seeking to cover it up and minimize what has happened," said Howard, "rather he has acknowledged what has happened and has sought to do something about it in the sense of actually training people so they will be more faithful in regards to how they engage, how they prevent themselves from having racial bias."

CBN News has reported on the apology issued by Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson after the men's arrest and the plan to shut down stores for a day of diversity training.

Howard specializes in counseling racial minorities who have suffered bias, especially within the church. He coined the term "racial trauma" which he defines as "the haunting pain of racism and various other forms of racializations that afflict people and prevents them from achieving maximum emotional, physiological and psychological health and flourishing."

Howard says many majority white evangelical churches still perpetuate racism in a variety of ways. He says black women are often made to feel that "their ways of cultural expression are inferior and that they need to not be themselves in order to actually be godly."

He also says that many churches often assume that racial minorities "are in need of things rather than have things to contribute."

CBN News asked Howard about a recent march for racial equality that he participated in with popular Bible study leader Beth Moore.

Early this morning, I drove back down to Atlanta. I had no intentions to, but when I heard my friend & auntie @BethMooreLPM was going to her 1st march, I knew I had to share experience w/ her & be a support. She is an ally to me, I had 2 B an ally for her. #EthnicReconciliation pic.twitter.com/Wmu81hT5hQ — Kyle J. Howard (@KyleJamesHoward) April 9, 2018

Howard said he drove from Louisville to accompany Moore. "I saw this sister, a white sister, who was willing to put her skin in the game and I felt that as a black brother who has been calling saints to do that that I was obligated to walk with her," Howard said.

Howard says Moore's decision to march is a great example of what reconciliation looks in the church.

Last month Moore publicly lamented her contributions to racism within the church. "Lord I repent of being complicit in and contributing to racism and white supremacy within the church by profiting off a system that was unjust to people of color," she tweeted, "Forgive me for thinking it was enough to simply say and believe it to be true, 'I'm not racist.' Forgive me for my passivity."