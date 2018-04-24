Saving the Church from 'Red and Blue Evangelicalism'

CBN News spoke with Pastor Choco De Jesus of New Life Covenant Church. Click the player above to watch the interview.

The polarization of evangelicals made headlines last week as a group of leaders convened at Wheaton College to discuss the future of evangelicalism and those not invited pushed back, arguing that their support for President Trump had left them sidelined. Meeting organizers said they didn't intend for the gathering to focus on politics or bash the president.

Pastor Tim Keller observed that "as the country has become more polarized the church has become more polarized," adding "there's now a red and blue evangelicalism."

Pastor Choco de Jesus, the pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Chicago, told CBN News Tuesday that he thinks Keller is correct. "What we're witnessing is what's happening in our culture is bleeding into the church and it's unfortunate," he said.

De Jesus believes spiritual warfare is driving the polarization within the church. "It's all part of the trick of the enemy to bring division within the body of Christ," he said.

De Jesus says local churches should focus on what believers do agree on: the centrality of Jesus and the Gospel and the need to help their neighbor.

"Our job is to impact culture. It's never where culture is to impact the church and that's what's happening today," he said,"What we can do together is rally around points that we do agree on that creates a great force to be reckoned with."

De Jesus gave examples of ministry areas that most Christians can support including: helping the homeless, fighting human trafficking and promoting literacy.

More than 17,000 people attend New Life church campuses and are involved in over 100 ministries the church leads. They include outreach to the poor, homeless, prostitutes, drug addicts, and gang members.

De Jesus visited CBN and Regent University Tuesday to speak during its annual Week of Prayer event.