Once Homeless Single Mom Graduates from Law School, Thanks to a Prophetic Word from God

Graduating from law school is no easy feat; nor, is raising five children without a father.

But on May 11, Ieshia Champs of Houston, Texas will graduate Magna Cum Laude from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

An inspiring graduation photo of Champs, a single Mom, and her five children has the internet buzzing and inspiring millions.

Images Courtesy of Richard Holman Photography

Champs grew up in foster care and dropped out of high school. She had always wanted to be a lawyer but many problems in life held her back, at least temporarily.

In 2009, she lost the father of two of her children to cancer. She also lost her home to a fire and her mother suffered a stroke.

At one point Champs hit rock bottom.

"I literally tried to commit suicide." she said. "It was just that bad."

Members of her local church, Ministers For Christ Christian Center, served as a lifeline for Champs.

One day her Pastor's wife, Louise Holman, told her that God had big plans for her.

"God told me to tell you go back to school to get your GED because that lawyer that you want to be, you're going to be it," Champs shared with ABC News.

She said she never told Holman she wanted be an attorney.

Champs went on to complete her GED and continued her education through law school.

Her children helped her along the way, often giving her time to study, and serving as a mock jury.

"I would hear her crying, so I would take my brothers and sisters, I would get them a snack, I would fix them some food so she wouldn't have to get up from doing her school work," said her son David in ABC News interview.

All five of Champs' children are included in her now viral graduation photo, holding signs that read, "I helped! I Did Too! Me Too and We Did It!"

In the end, Champs said God deserves all the credit for her amazing accomplishment.

"Doctor of Jurisprudence loading…May 2018," she posted on a graduation a photo with her kids. "All I can do is give glory to God," she said.