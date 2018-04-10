Texas Teacher's Rant About Disrespectful Students and Parents Scores Viral Applause

More than 400,000 people have responded to the Facebook post of a frustrated teacher in Cedar Creek, Texas.

Julie Marburger works at Cedar Creek Intermediate School in Texas.

In a recent post, she said she felt like quitting the profession she once loved because kids in her class and some of their parents were rude.

"I left work early today after an incident with a parent left me unable emotionally to continue for the day," she wrote.

"I have already made the decision to leave teaching at the end of this year, and today, I don't know if I will make it even that long," she continued. "Parents have become far too disrespectful, and their children are even worse."

"Administration always seems to err on the side of keeping the parent happy, which leaves me with no way to do the job I was hired to do... teach kids."

Marburger, who teaches sixth graders, also posted images of bookshelves, and books on the floor in her classroom.

"I am including photos that I took in my classroom over the past two days," she said. "This is how my classroom regularly looks after my students spend all day there. Keep in mind that many of the items damaged or destroyed by my students are my personal possessions or I purchased myself, because I have NO classroom budget. I have finally had enough of the disregard for personal and school property and am drawing a line in the sand on a myriad of behaviors that I am through tolerating. Unfortunately, one parent today thought it was wrong of me to hold her son accountable for his behavior and decided to very rudely tell me so, in front of her son."

Marburger's post comes at a time when teachers across the country are fed up and demanding better benefits, pay, and educational resources for their students.

Thousands of public school teachers across the country skipped school Monday, holding rallies at their state capitals in an effort to pressure lawmakers.

Marburger's comments also struck a nerve with many who support the hard work and dedication of teachers.

"Julie, so sorry to hear this. We need to make sure that all children have options in education," said Chris Winston.

Vicky Elmore Maliszewski commented, "A friend of mine shared from New York. You are quite the rockstar!! This sucks that you have to endure this type of disrespect. I hope things get better. You deserve better than this."

In an updated post, she said she was overwhelmed by the response to her Facebook status.

"Thank you, everyone for your words of support," wrote Marburger. "I'm feeling a little shell-shocked over the attention I have gotten, to say the least. This is something I had no way of anticipating and have taken a few days to come to terms with."

She admitted that she could have said some things differently in her original post.

"I would have pointed out that I have many amazing, hard-working, respectful students who show up every day and give their best and also many supportive, and loving parents."

Marburger went on to say that while she'll stay on the job until the end of the year, she pointed out things that need to change.

"First, the education system as we know it needs reform. It is broken and inadequate for our children," she said.

She also said that as a "woman of faith," she is hopeful that good will come from the experience.

CBN News contacted Marburger and Cedar Creek Intermediate School for interviews to discuss the Facebook post but at the publication of this article had not heard back from them.