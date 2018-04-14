The Left Still Can't Believe Chick-fil-A's Popularity in New York City

Many on the Left continue their attack against the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain's takeover of New Yorker's taste buds. They simply can't believe that a company that prides itself in its Christian values is popular in the Big Apple.



Case in point is Dan Piepenbring's recent article in The New Yorker Magazine. Piepenbring examines how New Yorkers have taken to Chick-Fil-A and its signature sandwich. So much so, that the day he visited the new five-story location in lower Manhattan, the line of customers waiting for food stretched around the block.



However, Piepenbring writes, the company, founded by S. Truett Cathy, feels like an infiltration because of its "pervasive Christian traditionalism." He points to the company's stand for traditional marriage (which liberals consider anti-gay), and how in 2016, Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed a boycott.



As CBN News reported, that boycott backfired on the mayor -- the man whose job it is to encourage new business in the city.

Piepenbring writes that "proselytism thrums below the surface of the Fulton Street restaurant, which has the ersatz homespun ambiance of a megachurch."



He also suggests that Chick-fil-A's emphasis on the local community, which is one of the company standards at all of its retail locations, has an ulterior motive. And he's critical of what David Farmer, Chick-fil-A's vice-president of restaurant experience, recently told Buzzfeed about how they try to have a "pit crew efficiency, but where you feel like you just got hugged in the process.".



Piepenbring also points out that the chain's popular ad campaign showing cows saying "EAT MOR CHIKIN," in everywhere in the city. He writes that "The joke is that the Cows are out of place in New York- a winking acknowledgment that Chick-fil-A, too, does not quite belong here."



Piepenbring concludes by saying "there's something especially distasteful about what Chick-fil-A is doing" - and he encourages New Yorkers to simply say "NO MOR."

It seems, however, that multitudes of New Yorkers clearly don't agree.